Brazil reports over 3,400 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 3,459 coronavirus deaths and over 73,000 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said late Wednesday.

The death toll in the country from the virus rose to 361,884.

The Health Ministry confirmed 73,513 new infections, taking the overall count to over 13.67 million.

More than 12.17 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 2.97 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 138 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 78 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.





