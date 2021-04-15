At least 715 killed since coup in Myanmar

At least 715 people have been killed in Myanmar's military crackdown against anti-coup protesters, according to the latest figures by a rights watchdog.

In its daily briefing on Wednesday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said 3,070 people are under detention, 66 of them have been convicted, and arrest warrants have been issued for at least 756 others.

"The junta is abusing everyone's right to peace and security as people are facing threats to their lives on a daily basis," the group said.

Myanmar's military-officially known as Tatmadaw-seized power on Feb. 1, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

In response to the coup, civilian groups across the country launched a civil disobedience campaign with mass demonstrations and sit-ins. The military junta has used brutal methods to quell the growing movement.





