Turkey ships COVID-19 vaccine donation to Libya

Turkey's donation of 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Libya has been shipped by air, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"With the completion of final preparations, our Air Force aircraft has departed from Ankara's Etimesgut Airport with the #COVID19 vaccines to be delivered to Libya under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," the ministry announced on Twitter.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had pledged 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the prime minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, who was in Turkey for an official visit.





