COVID-19 claims over 3,800 more lives in Brazil

Another 3,808 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Brazil while over 82,000 new infections were confirmed in the country over the past 24 hours, health authorities said late Tuesday.

The death toll in Brazil from the virus rose to 358,425.

The Health Ministry confirmed 82,186 new infections, taking the overall count to over 13.59 million.

More than 12.74 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 2.95 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 137 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 78 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.





