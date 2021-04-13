‘Suu Kyi kept under Myanmar military’s watchful eye’

Myanmar's military was fooling the international community by putting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi out in front but controlling the government, the Director-General of the Arakan Rohingya Union (ARU), said Monday.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Dr. Wakar Uddin said Myanmar had seen a few years of democracy, but it has been the military basically holding the power, so "there's not fundamental change in the political landscape" of the country because of the military.

He said the military "cleverly" put State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi out front but behind the scenes it was controlling the government, which he said aimed to make the international community believe they would be cooperating with Myanmar.

"But they were kind of trying to fool the international community. They also knew, but everyone has patience. The international community thought it was okay and said let's give them some time," he added.

He said the military junta has grown more aggressive, this time being brutal not only against ethnic minorities but also against everyone who opposes them.

"Everybody is equally affected. They want to hold on to power. They want to crush anybody who just stands up against them [and] asks them for democracy. The military doesn't want democracy. The military knew from the beginning that a true democratic system is not good for a military dictatorship," he added.

He recalled that Suu Kyi once defended the military at The Hague, which he called a "bad move," and she tried to please the military, but the military cannot be trusted.

"The military is pointing the blame at her, because that's how they set up the whole thing, to make her responsible," he added.

Uddin called on China, Russia and Western countries to push Myanmar's military to reinstate democracy and respect the voices of the people and the government that the Myanmar people have elected.

Myanmar's military seized power on Feb. 1 after allegations of rigging during the Nov. 8, 2020 elections and rising political tensions in the country.

The military detained several officials and ruling party leaders, including the country's de facto leader and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a state of emergency for one year.

High-ranking officials in custody are being tried in a military court as widespread demonstrations continue.