Lavrov to discuss nuclear agreement, cyberattack during Tehran visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to hold talks with Iranian leaders on topics including how to salvage a nuclear agreement with world powers.

He is to meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rowhani, the IRNA news agency reported, adding that the cyberattack on a nuclear facility in central Iran is also expected to be discussed.

Tehran blames archenemy Israel for the "terrorist act" to sabotage the Vienna negotiations, which are due to continue later this week, and thus the nuclear deal with five world powers and Germany.