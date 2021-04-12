Bombing kills 4 soldiers in Somalia

At least 4 soldiers were killed on Monday in a bombing in southern Somalia, a police official said.

"The attack was a remote controlled landmine explosion and targeted security forces at the airport on the outskirts of Afmadow," Abdirahim Adan, a police officer in Lower Juba region, told Anadolu Agency.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afmadow is an agricultural town located 216 kilometers (134 miles) from the port city of Kismayo, the administrative capital of Jubaland State.





