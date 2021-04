Ukraine says soldier killed, another injured in Donbas

The Ukrainian armed forces said on Sunday one soldier was killed and another injured due to shelling by separatists in the eastern Donbas region.

Russia-backed separatists violated cease-fire 10 times over the last 24 hours, the Operational Command East said in a Facebook post.

There has been a recent spike in violence in Donbas where Kyiv's troops have battled separatist forces since 2014.