Philippines and US discuss Chinese presence in South China Sea

Top defence officials from the Philippines and the United States held talks on Sunday, including on the disputed South China Sea, where large numbers of Chinese vessels had been spotted recently.

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "discussed the recent massing of People's Republic of China maritime militia vessels at Whitsun Reef," a US statement said.

In March, more than 200 Chinese militia vessels were spotted by Philippine authorities moored off Whitsun Reef, one of the areas in the South China Sea disputed between Manila and Beijing.

China has previously stated that the vessels are there for fishing.

A statement from the Philippines said of the meeting: "Both are looking forward to the conduct of Exercise Balikatan, which was cancelled last year. Secretary Austin reiterated the importance of the VFA (Visiting Forces Agreement) and hopes that it would be continued. Secretary Lorenzana committed to discuss the matter with the President as the final approval lies with him."

President Rodrigo Duterte announced the termination of the VFA last year but has since suspended the notice of termination twice.

The VFA, signed in 1998, provides guidelines for the visit and training of US forces in the Philippines.

Earlier this week, the Philippines welcomed a US statement invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty between the two nations should China use force in South China Sea.