Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers for ‘high treason'

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it had executed three soldiers convicted of "high treason".

A statement by the Defense Ministry said the three soldiers were convicted in court of committing "high treason" for collaborating with the kingdom's enemy, according to state news agency SPA.

The statement, however, did not explain which enemy the soldiers had aided.

Saudi Arabia is currently engaged in a conflict in Yemen where it is leading a military coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who overran much of the country in 2014.