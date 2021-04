No damage or casualties have been reported after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook Indonesia's East Java province on Saturday.

Authorities have not issued a tsunami alert.

The quake struck some 44 kilometers (27 miles) southwest of the Gondanglegi Kulon district at around 7 a.m. local time (0000GMT), originating at a depth of 82.3 kilometers (51.1 miles), according to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.