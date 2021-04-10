INDIAS DAILY COVID-19 CASES HIT 145,000

India on Saturday recorded a new high in coronavirus infections after it registered 145,384 new cases in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry's figures show.

The number of cases has reached 13.2 million while the death toll stands at 168,436 which includes 794 new fatalities, according to the ministry.

Cases are witnessing a massive increase in recent days, with western Maharashtra the worst affected state.

The state registered nearly 60,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The new record in Maharashtra has come amid the state government saying that it is short on vaccines, forcing officials to shut several vaccination centers. Authorities in cities have also said they are facing vaccine shortages.

As cases continue to surge, more cities and towns are announcing night curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

India's cases are nearing Brazil's which is the second most affected country in the world in terms of infections after the US, according to John Hopkins University, which compiles coronavirus figures.

Millions are expected to cast votes on Saturday in West Bengal state, which is holding assembly elections.





