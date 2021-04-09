Veteran Greek crime reporter shot dead near Athens home

Forensic experts seen on the road where Greek journalist George Karaivaz was fatally shot in the Alimos suburb of Athens [Reuters]

A veteran Greek crime reporter was gunned down Friday near his home in southern Athens, police said.

Giorgos Karaivaz was found dead early in the afternoon with several gunshot wounds beside his car in the Alimos suburb, police said.



According to local media, Karaivaz was shot at least six times in an ambush that was staged outside his house in Alimos in the southern suburb of the Attica region, while witnesses reported seeing two men on a motorbike firing multiple times with a handgun.

Private Star TV, for which he worked, said Karaivaz had just returned from work. It said two men on a motorcycle drew up beside him and the passenger opened fire.

In a career that spanned decades, Karaivaz worked for several Greek newspapers and broadcast media.

The perpetrators disappeared to an unknown direction after the murder, while security officers are at the crime scene as well as a unit of the forensic investigation department, the local sources said.

As it became known by the police, the journalist had not said he was receiving threats and had never submitted a request for police protection.