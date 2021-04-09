Ukraine denies it is 'preparing to attack Donbas'

Ukrainian Chief of General Staff Ruslan Homchak on Friday denied allegations that his country is preparing to attack Donbas.

Homchak stated in a Facebook post that the allegations that his country was "preparing to attack on the Donbas" aimed to discredit Ukraine in the international arena.

He added that this is part of a disinformation campaign to spread panic.

"The liberation of the Ukrainian territory by force will result in the deaths of many civilians and soldiers and this is unacceptable for Ukraine," Homchak said.

Indicating that the Ukrainian army supports Ukraine's progress on the Euro-Atlantic route, he stressed that they have strengthened military communication at the strategic level with NATO and cooperation in the Black Sea.

He went on to say that Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic choice is the right of sovereignty and Russia does not have the right to interfere in their internal matter, adding that they want diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the political crisis.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had claimed that Ukraine entirely aims military solution to the crisis in Donbas.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE TENSIONS RISE

In his speech to the parliament on March 30, Homchak said the Russian Armed Forces were sending troops near the Ukrainian border under the pretext of military exercises.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said Russia is moving its armed forces within its territory at its discretion and that it does not pose a threat to anyone.

Ukraine has been plagued by conflict in its eastern regions since March 2014, following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

Fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine has seen more than 13,000 people killed, according to the UN.