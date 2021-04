A dog stands between covered vans for tourist transport parked along an alley outside a closed travel agency in Bangkok on April 8, 2021 while Thailand remains closed to international tourists due to Covid-19 coronavirus for over a year. (AFP Photo)

Thailand reported 559 new coronavirus cases on Friday and one new death, as the country deals with a climb in daily infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,869, with 96 deaths.