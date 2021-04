Police in the US state of Texas launched a manhunt Thursday after several people were injured in a shooting at a business park in the city of Bryan.

Officers found "several victims" after they responded to a shooting in the city, the Bryan Police Department said on Twitter.

"All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation," the department said.

Local CBS television affiliate KBTX put the number of injured at more than six.