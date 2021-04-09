3 COVID-19 vaccines in human trial stage in Turkey

Studies for Turkey's seven COVID-19 vaccine candidates are progressing, with three of them in human trial stage, the country's vice president said on Friday.

During his visit to the Clinical Research Center, Fuat Oktay said that necessary work is being done to start the mass production.

Turkey's daily count of coronavirus cases reached a new high on Thursday with infections topping 55,000, according to the Health Ministry.

Since its vaccination campaign began on Jan. 14, Turkey has so far administered over 18.38 million coronavirus vaccine jabs nationwide, according to official figures.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.9 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Nearly 134.08 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries at almost 76.2 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.