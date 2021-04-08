GERMANYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 20,407

News World Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 20,407

A customer stands in front of a shop that is opened only for for registered limited click&meet shopping in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Politicians demanding a harder lockdown as Germany faces a third wave of the coronavirus. (AP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,407 to 2,930,852, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 306 to 77,707, the tally showed.