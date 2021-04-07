Turkish Diyanet Foundation to deliver Ramadan aid to 75 countries

A Turkish charity based in the capital Ankara said it will distribute aid during the holy month of Ramadan to 75 countries.

The Turkish Diyanet Foundation, which has a lasting legacy of providing humanitarian aid across the world, will provide 61 million Turkish liras (around $7.5 million) worth of aid across the wider Muslim world.

Talking to Anadolu Agency, Ihsan Açık, a senior official of the foundation, said due to better planning and coordination, the number of countries which will receive aid has increased from 39 in 2020 to 75 this year.

Supplies would include around 100,000 food packages as well as clothes for Eid, he said, adding: "All in all, we aim to reach almost 570,000 people during this Ramadan."

Prospective benefactors can visit the charity's web page, https://bagis.tdv.org, to donate.