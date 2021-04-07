Turkey neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

At least five PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkish jets in northern Iraq, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"5 PKK terrorists detected by reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles in the Metina region of northern Iraq were neutralized by the successful air operation of our Air Force," the ministry said on Twitter.

It said the operations against the terrorists will continue resolutely.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.