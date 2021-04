Shoppers walk down Hohe Strasse shopping district one day before Germany goes back to a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cologne, Germany, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,677 to 2,910,445, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 298 to 77,401, the tally showed.