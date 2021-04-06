GERMANYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 6,885

News
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,885
Published April 06,2021
Berlin's famed tourist magnet Checkpoint Charlie memorial site is pictured in Berlin on April 5, 2021 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP)
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,885 to 2,900,768, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 90 to 77,103, the tally showed.