GERMANYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 6,885

Reuters WORLD Published April 06,2021

Berlin's famed tourist magnet Checkpoint Charlie memorial site is pictured in Berlin on April 5, 2021 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,885 to 2,900,768, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 90 to 77,103, the tally showed.









