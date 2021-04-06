2 injured, suspect dead in Maryland shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting that took place near a military base in Frederick, Maryland, police said on Tuesday.

A male suspect was killed by staff at the nearby Fort Detrick military base, spokeswoman Lanessa Hill said during a telephone call with Anadolu Agency. She identified the suspect as an active duty Navy service member.

No base personnel was injured in the confrontation, she said.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando separately told reporters during a news conference that the suspect was 38 years old. He did not provide other identifying information and said it is too early to establish a motive.

Lando said officers noticed that two people had been shot while responding to an earlier active shooter call at a business park that is about 10 minutes from Fort Detrick. The victims are in serious condition.

There was no other shooter and the public is no longer at risk, said police.