US Capitol Police urge Congress to increase security

Chairman of the union for US Capitol Police officers urged Congress to increase security around Capitol Hill amid the recent attack that left one officer dead.

"This attack, combined with the violent events of the January 6th insurrection, have left our officers reeling," Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said Saturday.

He said the Capitol Police are staffed way below its level by 233 officers, adding it could face larger shortages in staff as officers retire in the future.

Officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran, died after a suspect rammed a vehicle into him and another officer at the Capitol on Friday. Suspect Noah Green, 25, was pronounced dead after officers opened fire on him.

"Evans was well respected within the department and his loss will not be forgotten," Papathanasiou said. "We have now lost two officers in the line of duty this year. Another officer has taken his own life and we have 80 officers who were seriously injured in the insurrection. Some of those injured officers may never return to duty."

Former President Donald Trump's supporters on Jan. 6 stormed the Capitol building, overrunning police and killing one officer as they sought to prevent Congress from carrying out a key constitutional step ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"We are struggling to meet existing mission requirements even with the officers working massive amounts of forced overtime. I've had many younger officers confide in me that they're actively looking at other agencies and departments right now," Papathanasiou said.

Amid debates of overhauling gun laws in the US for citizens, a triple shooting in the state of Virginia on Saturday has left one person dead and two others injured, as the police asked the public to contact Virginia Beach authorities if they have any information.

The incident came a week after a shooting in Virginia Beach that left two people dead and eight injured.