MOSCOW WARNS OF RISING TENSIONS AFTER CHILDS DEATH IN UKRAINE

Russia warned that the conflict in Ukraine was escalating after the death of a child in the eastern part of the country.

"All this is a bitter consequence of the unresolved situation and a consequence of the increased tension on the dividing line," government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to Interfax agency.

He said each death was a tragedy, and worse when children were killed.

On Saturday, pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk region blamed government forces for the death of a 5-year-old boy.

An explosive was dropped by a drone, killing the child and seriously injuring his grandmother.

However, local media reported that the child was killed by the explosion of a mine planted on the property.

The village of Oleksandrivsk is located about 14 kilometres from the front line. Heavy fighting took place in the area in 2015.

Moscow again accused Ukraine of failing to implement agreements under the 2015 Minsk accord.

Meanwhile, last week, Ukrainian Supreme Commander Ruslan Khomchak had told the parliament in Kiev that Russia was amassing troops along the border with Ukraine.

"The Russian army is moving on Russian territory in the directions it sees fit," the Kremlin said in response.

Insurgents have controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along the Russian border for almost seven years. According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 people have been killed since then.

Despite an agreed ceasefire, at least 21 soldiers have been killed on the government side since the beginning of the year. According to the separatists, about 23 people have been killed in the same period.












