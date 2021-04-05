Mali army kills 6 terrorists, 3 soldiers injured

The Malian army said Sunday it has killed at least six terrorists during an offensive in the central part of the country.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a unit of the armed forces was engaged in an offensive in the Mafune sector, according to a statement.

Also, three Malian soldiers were injured, one of them critically in the offensive.

Terrorist attacks have increased in central Mali in recent months.

Four UN peacekeepers and three Malian soldiers were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks in Mali's Mopti and Kidal regions last Friday.

Despite the presence of French and UN peacekeeping forces in Mali, armed groups are still very active in the West African country.

Since 2012, militants have carried out violent attacks in northern and central Mali, killing thousands of soldiers and civilians.

In 2015, a peace deal was signed between the government and some insurgent groups.

Political and community disputes continue to fuel tensions in northern Mali, thus undermining the implementation of the peace agreement.