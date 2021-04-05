GERMANYS DEATH TOLL FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC GOES BEYOND 77,000 MARK

Germany's death toll from COVID-19 pandemic goes beyond 77,000 mark

Germans enjoy a sunny afternoon along the River Spree promenade in the centre of Berlin [AFP]

Germany confirmed 8,497 new coronavirus infections, health authorities said on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 2.89 million.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the country also reported 50 fatalities over the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 77,013.

More than 2.58 million people in Germany have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

Germany extended the coronavirus measures until April 18 due to the increasing number of daily cases as the new virus variants spread in the country.



