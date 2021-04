An actor plays the role of Jesus Christ during a Passion Play marking Good Friday in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Brazil registered 1,987 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the health ministry said. Tthe Latin American nation is reeling from the worst of the pandemic yet and has the highest daily death tolls in the world.

Deaths now total 330,193. Cases rose by 43,515, the ministry said, and now total 12,953,597.