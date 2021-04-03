Germany faces 'crisis of trust' amid pandemic

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that Germany is enduring a "crisis of trust" and urged the country to "pull together" as it weathers a second Easter amid pandemic restrictions and dissatisfaction over the government's response.

In the text of an address to be broadcast Saturday, Steinmeier conceded that "there have been mistakes" regarding testing, digital solutions and vaccinations.

"Trust — in a democracy it rests on a very fragile understanding between citizens and the state: 'You, state, do your part, I, citizen, do mine,'" he said. "I know that you, the citizens, are doing your part in this historic crisis. You have done much and you have gone without much."

"Your expectation for those in government is, 'get it together.'"











