Kaiser-Wilhelm-Memorial church at Berlin’s Kurfuerstendamm shopping area on April 1, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic and just before the Easter holidays. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,888 to 2,855,061, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 232 to 76,775, the tally showed.