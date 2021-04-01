TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEETS AFGHANISTANS EX-VP

The Turkish foreign minister met with the former Afghan vice president in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

"Discussed with Marshall Abdul Rashid Dostum, former First Vice President of Afghanistan the peace process and the situation of Turkic people in Afghanistan," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Twitter.

"Will continue to support brotherly Afghan people in their quest for peace and stability," he added.

The meeting was held at the Turkish Foreign Ministry Headquarters.

The intra-Afghan talks began after a February 2020 agreement between the Taliban and the US that sets a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees.

Kabul has insisted on a permanent cease-fire, a demand so far rejected by the insurgents.