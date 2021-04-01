South Korea tenders bid host 2032 Olympics with North

South Korea sent a proposal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics with North Korea.

The Yonhap News Agency said Seoul submitted a "written proposal" to the IOC's host commission to organize the Games with Pyongyang as the parties previously agreed.

Seoul and Pyongyang agreed in 2018 to submit a bid to co-host the 2032 Olympics.

South Korea was the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. It also hosted the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul.

The IOC backed Brisbane, naming the Australian city as the "preferred partner" for the 2032 Games.

Australia previously hosted the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.





