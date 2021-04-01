Japan puts Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency

Japan designated Osaka and two other areas for new virus control steps on Thursday as infections in those areas rise less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down its partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January. Japan lifted the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on March 21, fully ending the measures aimed at slowing the coronavirus and relieving pressure on medical systems treating COVID-19 patients.

Experts have raised concerns about Osaka's rapid spike and the burden on its medical systems.

An international figure skating championship is scheduled in April 15-18 in Osaka city, where skaters from five countries are to participate. The Olympic torch relay is also scheduled to pass through Osaka city in two weeks.







