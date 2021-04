India's daily new infections highest in more than five months

People wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, crowd at a wholesale vegetable market during early morning in Mumbai on April 1, 2021. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

India's overall caseload stood at 12.22 million, making it the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

The country reported 459 deaths, taking the total to 162,927, the data showed.