U.S. receives $335 mln from Sudan in victim compensation -Blinken

The United States has received $335 million from Sudan to compensate victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the USS Cole in 2000 as well as the 2008 killing of employee John Granville, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We hope this aids them in finding some resolution for the terrible tragedies that occurred," Blinken said about the victims. "With this challenging process behind us, U.S.-Sudan relations can start a new chapter."









