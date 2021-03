Patients with COVID-19 in a hospital in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Ukraine, which is struggling with a third wave of rising coronavirus infections, has recorded its highest daily death toll from COVID-19. (AP Photo)

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 407 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

The previous high of 362 deaths was on March 25.

Stepanov said 11,226 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 1,674,168 coronavirus cases and 32,825 deaths.