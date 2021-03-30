Turkish charity opens 400 libraries in Syria

A Turkish aid organization set up libraries at hundreds of schools in the Jarabulus, Afrin and Azaz provinces of Syria, the country torn by a civil war since 2011.

With the support of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the National Education Ministry, the Charity, Aid and Solidarity Association (Iyilikder) completed at least 400 of 805 planned libraries in the areas cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists through operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

Cavit Karakas, the association's representative from Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province, told Anadolu Agency that each library has 100 books in Turkish, Arabic, and Kurdish languages.

"Along with non-fiction, there are children's books, novels and short stories, works translated from Turkish into Arabic, and books approved by the National Education Ministry," he said.

He added that while AFAD and Iyilikder provided bookshelves and books, the ministry found the schools in need and provided support with logistics.

"The students are glad for the bookshelves. In cultural centers, which were also opened with our support, people arrange book reviews and discussions. The feedback is positive," Karakas said.

More libraries would open in the El Bab province of Syria in April, he shared.

"What we did was planting a seed. We will not stop even after the 805 libraries are completed. Our goal is to increase the number of books, conduct training programs, and raise an awareness in children for reading," he said.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





