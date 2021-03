People wearing face masks walk at Sokol metro station in Moscow on March 25, 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Russia on Tuesday reported 8,277 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,291 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,536,820.

The country also reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442.