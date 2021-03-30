Pakistan signs 2 contracts with Turkish shipbuilder

Pakistan and a Turkish shipbuilder signed two contracts Monday worth $33.46 million for the procurement of four ASD tugboats (LNG compatible) and two pilot boats.

The contracts were signed between Pakistan's Port Qasim Authority and Sanmar Shipyards, according to a statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Sanmar, Turkey's leading tugboat manufacturer, will deliver the vessels within 12 months.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Pakistan's Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul at the Maritime Ministry's office in the capital Islamabad.

This will be a significant step forward in the brotherly relations between both the countries, the statement said.

Zaidi also invited Sanmar to build a shipyard in Pakistan, share their expertise, transfer their technology and benefit from the local skilled workforce and low wages in Pakistan.



An official from Sanmar said they will take up the invitation seriously and praised the due diligence done by the Port Qasim Authority's management and promised to deliver the vessels ahead of schedule while ensuring their quality.