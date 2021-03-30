Italy wants to tighten entry regulations from EU countries

Italy wants to tighten the rules for people entering the country from other EU nations.

Those travelling to Italy from EU countries will need a coronavirus test on departure and will be quarantined for five days, Health Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza plans to sign an order to this effect on Tuesday. After the five days, another coronavirus test is to be carried out. A quarantine regulation already applies to travellers from outside the European Union.

It was not initially announced when the regulation would come into force and until when it would be valid.

In Italy, a lockdown applies to the entire country for the Easter weekend, which runs Saturday through Monday. This also means that people will not be able to travel between the regions except, for example, in emergencies or for work.

On Monday, Speranza had also signed a protocol with the regions and pharmacists.

In Italy, according to the minister's plans, pharmacies will become part of the vaccination campaign from the end of April, administering the injections against Covid-19.









