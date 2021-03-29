Slovakian premier resigns amid Sputnik vaccine row

Slovakia's prime minister agreed to step down from his post amid disagreements in the coalition government on the purchase of Russia-made Sputnik V novel coronavirus vaccines.

Igor Matovic announced on Sunday that he had agreed to step down as prime minster on the condition that he swap posts with Finance Minister Eduard Heger.

Government coalition partners accepted the conditions and have announced that their coalition would continue.

Tension between the coalition partners erupted when Matovic made a deal to buy the Sputnik V vaccines without the knowledge of other partners.

Labor, Youth and Family Minister Milan Krajniak from the ZA LUDI Party (For People) said the prime minister should resign due to the agreement with Russia.

Later, Minister of Economy and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Sulik from the SAS Party (Freedom and Solidarity) resigned.

Matovic on the other hand, defended the deal vaccine, saying it would speed up vaccinations in the country.





