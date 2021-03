People wearing face masks walk at Sokol metro station in Moscow on March 25, 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Russia reported 9,088 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 1,878 in Moscow, which brought the national tally to 4,519,832.

The Russian coronavirus task force said that 336 more deaths of COVID-19 patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking Russia's official coronavirus death toll to 97,740.