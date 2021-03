People sit in front of the residence in the city of Munich, southern Germany, on March 26, 2021, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus / Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,176 to 2,772,401, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 90 to 75,870 , the tally showed.