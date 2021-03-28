First Moderna vaccine doses to arrive in Britain in April

Britain is expecting to receive its first shipment of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine next month, a cabinet minister has confirmed amid challenges in international supplies.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden expressed confidence that the first Moderna jabs are still on course to arrive in April, in what would be a relief for the overall vaccine rollout programme.

He was doubtful, though, over the resumption of non-essential international travel and acknowledged all legal restrictions may not end in June as is hoped, after a government adviser raised concerns about the full relaxation.

Vaccine supplies have been affected by issues in India, where a temporary hold on AstraZeneca exports has been imposed, and there has been trepidation because of a row with the European Union over exports.

However, Dowden insisted the vaccination programme remains on course to hit the target of offering a jab to all adults by July.

"We expect that in April Moderna will come," he told The Andrew Marr Show.

With 17 million doses ordered by the government, the US vaccine has been approved for use in Britain and would be the third to be rolled out after Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BionNTech.