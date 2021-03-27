Turkish, other missions celebrate Nowruz in Pakistan

The Turkish Embassy, in collaboration with other foreign missions, organized an event in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Saturday to celebrate Nowruz.

The ceremony held at a local hotel was jointly organized by Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Performances depicting the cultures of the different regions were part of the program.

Samina Arif Alvi, the wife of Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, was the chief guest, according to state-run Pakistan Television.

In her address, she said the festival heralding the arrival of spring promotes values of "peace and solidarity" and has contributed to cultural diversity and friendship among different peoples and communities.

"This is the beginning of a new year and new hope to renew our commitments towards peace and humanity," she said.

"May its spirit of harmony, peace, and respect towards humanity serve as an inspiration to us all."

Alvi also called for greater efforts to tackle the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and global warming.

The spring festival has been celebrated for more than 18 centuries across Anatolia and Asia.







