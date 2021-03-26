Turkey condemns attack on mosque in Greek Cypriot administration

Turkey on Friday condemned the attack on a mosque in the Greek Cypriot administration.

"We condemn the attack carried out yesterday (March 25) on a mosque in the village of Episkopi in Limassol province in the Greek Cyprus administration area," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Such provocative actions, taken at a time when efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus issue have intensified, clearly will not help establish trust between two communities," it read.

Turkey joins the call by Ersin Tatar, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, to identify those behind the attack as soon as possible and to make them face a judgment, the statement added.

Turkey also expects the incident to be followed with due seriousness and attention to ensure that such "unacceptable" incidents will not happen again, it said.