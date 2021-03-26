Pakistan tests surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Pakistan conducted a "successful" flight test of a ballistic missile on Friday.

The Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 900 kilometers (over 550 miles), according to an army statement.

It said the test "was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system."

The test was witnessed by military officials and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations, the statement said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the country's top military officials congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test, it added.