Kenya imposes new curbs after surge in COVID-19 cases

A nurse works inside a field hospital builtÊon a soccer stadium in Machakos, as the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to rise in Kenya, July 23, 2020. Picture taken July 23, 2020. REUTERS

After a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kenyan president on Friday announced new measures, locking down five counties and suspending the parliamentary and county assembly sessions.

Speaking in a televised address, Uhuru Kenyatta said that with the consent of political leadership, parliamentary and county sessions have been suspended until further notice.

The counties under lockdown are Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru.

Kenyatta, who received COVID-19 vaccine jab Friday, said that 70% of Kenya's reported cases have been recorded in these counties.

He directed that "there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail, or air into and out of the disease-infected area effective midnight tonight."

All public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature have been suspended within the zoned counties.

The ongoing nationwide curfew has been revised to commence at 8:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 a.m. in the affected area.

Curfew passes and exemptions have been revoked due to abuse by holders and will be reissued by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health.

Congregational gatherings in all places of worship in the zoned counties have also been suspended until otherwise notified.

The president also suspended in-person learning in all educational institutions including universities and tertiary and vocational colleges, other than for candidates sitting for their examinations and those in medical training institutions.

Operation of bars in the zoned counties has also been suspended.

The East African country has so far recorded 126,000 cases, with 2,092 deaths and 91,268 recoveries.