Italy reports over 23,600 new COVID-19 cases

Italy reported 23,696 new coronavirus cases Thursday, taking the country's caseload to over 3.46 million.

Another 460 people died due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 106,799.

Another 21,673 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to over 2.79 million.

The country has vaccinated more than 8.59 million people, with over 2.73 million receiving a second dose.