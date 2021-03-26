Israeli army injures 3 Palestinians in West Bank

At least three Palestinians were injured Friday as Israeli forces used baton and tear gas to disperse the protesters demonstrating against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to local health officials.

Palestinians held a demonstration in the town of Beit Dajan in the eastern Nablus province to protest the illegal Jewish settlements and Israel's separation barrier, which snakes through the West Bank.

The Israeli army used rubber bullets, as well as tear gas, to break up the marches, with protesters pelting Israeli soldiers with stones.

Dozens of other protesters suffered difficulty breathing after inhaling tear gas.

A Palestinian-identified as Atef Hanayshah, 48- died last week after being seriously injured when the Israeli army opened fire to disperse a similar protest against settlements in the town of Beit Dajan.

Israel occupied Jerusalem and the whole of the West Bank following the 1967 Six-Day War and began establishing settlements in the area in the following year.

Palestinians usually stage weekly protests in the occupied West Bank against illegal Israeli settlements.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as "occupied territory" under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.







